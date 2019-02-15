The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday, Feb. 15, that missionaries worldwide are now authorized to communicate with their families each week on preparation day by text messages, online messaging, phone calls and video chats, in addition to letters and emails.
The change will be effective immediately.
