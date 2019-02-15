SALT LAKE CITY — Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can now text, call, or video chat weekly, the First Presidency announced Friday.

The change will be effective immediately.

Social media reacted to the news.

This will be a major change to the Mormon missionary experience. Up until now, they could email with friends and family every week, but they were only allowed to call/Skype home twice a year (on Christmas and Mother's Day). https://t.co/uzedRPiFoP — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 15, 2019

There were various reasons for this policy. Part of it was to limit distraction/homesickness (which worked in my case as a young missionary, but probably had the opposite effect for others). A lot of it was also about logistics. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 15, 2019

For a long time—and in much the world—regular long-distance calls home were expensive and hard to pull off. That's not the case anymore, and I'm glad they've updated the policy. (But still write emails home, missionaries! You'll want to look back on them someday!) — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 15, 2019

“If a missionary’s parents live in different locations, he or she may contact each parent separately.” — Michelle Quist (@MichelleLQuist) February 15, 2019

Ok, I’m totally crying. 😊❤️😭 https://t.co/tB3eWGWLf3 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 15, 2019

I'm SO happy about the new LDS mission change allowing kids to call/text home once a week. The feeling of being trapped on your mission can be destroying, but the freedom of knowing you CAN call home if needed will help thousands and thousands of missionaries avoid anxiety. https://t.co/DhzUULxCcU — Brian Fagan (@bdfagan) February 15, 2019

My therapist probably has some thoughts about how much I appreciated only being able to call home on Christmas and Mother’s Day. More talking would have messed up my “unsupervised walkabout in Argentina” vibe. https://t.co/20LccoJYFR — Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) February 15, 2019

This will help a lot of missionaries https://t.co/QdYKfxPqnc — Matthew Jelalian (@jelaliam) February 15, 2019

As soon as I saw the headline I was shocked but super excited. And reading Elder Uchtdorf's comments on the changes only solidified my support for this. — Steve Lambson (@kremlincardinal) February 15, 2019

I HOP OFF TWITTER FOR TWENTY MINUTES and this happens😂😂 https://t.co/hSXdvzbi0Y — Chandler🥴 (@CMillerBYU) February 15, 2019

When you know you would have been a worse missionary if able to call home weekly but hey maybe it’ll help future missionaries in different ways. pic.twitter.com/vNPAQ81GNV — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) February 15, 2019