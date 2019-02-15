SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah football season ticket holders have been notified of a price increase for 2019.

The Crimson Club scholarship-seating obligation for club, chair and premium bleacher tickets are going up 5 percent. In addition, all season ticket holders will be required to pay a $25 stadium renovation fee per seat (for the season, not per game).

Other new fees include scholarship-obligation fees of $50 per season for north end zone seats and $25 for reserved bleachers.

“The increase to ticket prices keeps us in the middle of the Pac-12 and goes directly to providing scholarships and support for our student-athletes,” said Scott Kull, Utah deputy athletics director for external operations. “The $25 renovation fee ($3.57 per game) will help fund enhancements to Rice-Eccles Stadium that will provide a world-class student-athlete experience and make for a great game-day environment for every Ute fan.”

Kull added his appreciation for the support the Utes receive. Utah football has 57 consecutive sellouts.

In a letter addressed to season ticket holders, director of athletics Mark Harlan was also grateful for the “continued and passionate” following.

“Because of your dedication, I am confident that Rice-Eccles will once again be filled to capacity for the Utes’ seven home games in 2019,” he wrote.

Harlan went on to explain that the seating-donation requirement will help cover the ever-increasing costs of student-athlete scholarships. The $25 stadium renovation fee, he noted, will be invested in the upcoming expansion of the stadium. Harlan said the project will benefit the football program, as well as all ticket holders.

“The overall cost of a Utah football season ticket will remain in the middle range among the Pac-12 schools,” Harlan added. “We continue to work to provide a world-class experience for our guests while keeping ticket prices at a reasonable level.”

Utah’s home schedule this fall includes games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 7), Idaho State (Sept. 14), Washington State (Sept. 28), Arizona State (Oct. 19), California (Oct. 26), UCLA (Nov. 16) and Colorado (Nov. 30).