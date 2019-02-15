OGDEN — An 18-year-old Ogden man was formally charged with murder Friday in the stabbing death of a man who police say was trying to intervene and help a woman who was being assaulted in an alley.

And because of his extensive juvenile history and being deemed a flight risk, a judge has ordered Xavier Soto be held without bail.

Soto is charged in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 2, Ogden police were called to a "disturbance that took place in front of a detached garage" at 2228 Monroe Blvd. Witnesses told officers that Soto "was in a physical altercation with a woman in the alleyway" when DJ Otis Parkinson, 28, attempted to intervene, according to charging documents.

"Shortly after the victim (Parkinson) confronted Soto, the victim started to run away," the charges state. Soto chased Parkinson to Monroe Boulevard. He was found by two passers-by on the ground with two stab wounds to his torso, one of which was fatal, according to the charges.

After warning the public to be on the lookout for Soto, he turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Soto is a member of the Ogden Trece criminal street gang, according to a police report.

"Xavier is a known flight risk. In 2015, he was committed to the custody of (Juvenile Justice Services) and stole a vehicle to escape from the placement. He is an established risk to the community," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

The charges also note that Soto "has a lengthy juvenile history" which includes charges of assaulting a school employee and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon. Soto was transferred to a juvenile facility in Nevada once, but "committed assaults" while there, resulting in him being sent back to Utah.

His first involvement with the juvenile court system was in 2013, the charges state.