OGDEN — An Ogden man was charged Friday with aggravated murder for allegedly participating in a robbery that resulted in one man being killed and his brother critically injured.

Theron Nelson Farmer, 23, is charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court with aggravated murder (aiding and abetting), attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Also, Ogden police announced Friday the arrest of a man suspected of being the gunman in the killing. Daniel Viegas Gonzalez, 28, was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and other charges.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Kameron Johnson, 18, was shot and killed and his brother, Eric Johnson Jr., 20, was shot and critically injured. The shootings happened at the brothers' home, 862 W. Lake St. in Ogden. Both men were shot multiple times, according to charging documents.

At the hospital, Eric Johnson told police that "his one-time friend, Theron Farmer" and another man described as a "heavier set Hispanic male" came over to the house, both displayed guns, and the Hispanic male opened fire, charging documents state.

"(Farmer) stated that they had gone to the home to purchase drugs and that the other male shot both Johnsons and that they looted the house and took Xanax, a small unknown amount of cash, a pair of pants and a coat," according to the charges.

Farmer was arrested Tuesday after a SWAT team surrounded an apartment in Layton. Police found Farmer hiding in a unit at the Stonehedge apartments, 225 N. Fairfield Road.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday with the help of the Davis Metro SWAT team, but Ogden police provided no other details. No formal charges have been filed against him as of Friday.

"It is believed the suspects in this case were acquainted with the victims and that the victims were specifically targeted," police said in a statement.

Farmer's violent criminal history dates back several years, according to court records.

He was arrested Jan. 20, 2018, after allegedly getting into an argument with his girlfriend at her Bountiful apartment, breaking down a door when she tried to hide in a bedroom, and then pushing her into a closet, according to a police affidavit. He pleaded guilty to violating a protective order.

Farmer pleaded guilty last month to assault at the same apartment after police say he got into a fight with his girlfriend and a juvenile.

In February 2018, he was convicted of assault. In 2015, Farmer pleaded guilty to felony drug possession, a case that was dismissed after he successfully completed drug court. He was also convicted of lewdness in a separate case in 2015.

Contributing: Ashley Imlay