SALT LAKE CITY — A Florida man faces criminal charges for allegedly disrupting a Delta flight from San Francisco to Atlanta that was diverted to Salt Lake City last month.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Aaron Justin Hanson, 37, of St. Johns, Florida, on one count each of interference with a flight crew and assault.

Salt Lake police were called to the airport on Jan. 29 at about 2:30 a.m.

"Officers met the plane at the gate and arrested Aaron Hanson … for intoxication and resisting arrest. The FBI was notified of the incident," according to a police report.

The arresting officer further noted in a jail affidavit that Hanson "attempted to urinate in the aisle of the aircraft," and then after he was removed from the plane "repeatedly attempted to hit his head against the ground and walls. He stated 'I am going to hurt myself so that I can sue someone.'"

Hanson claimed he'd had "two shots and two beers" prior to boarding.

Hanson was initially held in the jail but was released pending a trial scheduled for April 22.