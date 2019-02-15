Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a look at the news for Feb. 15.

President Donald Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency at the border is a mistake, says Utah Rep. Chris Stewart. Read more.

Two earthquakes shook up Bluffdale Friday morning. Here’s what we know.

Read how west-side frustrations in Salt Lake County have led to a county “divorce” bill.

Utah Jazz’s Kyle Korver remains passionate in mission to cease modern slavery. Read more.

The Washington Post recently visited Provo. Read more.

There’s a reason why sibling bullying is more likely than families with multiple kids. Read more.

A look at your weekend:

A look at our most-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Trump will sign bill to avoid shutdown, then declare national emergency to free billions for border wall, official says | CNN
  • Pelosi says a Democratic president could declare gun violence a national emergency | Fox News
  • Australian floods send dirty water across Great Barrier Reef | BBC News
  • U.S.-China trade talks break up without deal | BBC News
  • 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE in first interview since arrest | USA Today
