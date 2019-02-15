SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a look at the news for Feb. 15.
President Donald Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency at the border is a mistake, says Utah Rep. Chris Stewart. Read more.
Two earthquakes shook up Bluffdale Friday morning. Here’s what we know.
Read how west-side frustrations in Salt Lake County have led to a county “divorce” bill.
Utah Jazz’s Kyle Korver remains passionate in mission to cease modern slavery. Read more.
The Washington Post recently visited Provo. Read more.
There’s a reason why sibling bullying is more likely than families with multiple kids. Read more.
A look at your weekend:
- Your weekend: Go see Ice Cube and the Utah Symphony (separate shows)
- Movie review: Rebel Wilson is trapped in a rom-com in clever 'Isn't It Romantic'
- Movie review: 'Alita: Battle Angel' looks great, but gets lost in a mess of a story
- 'I can have rehearsal in the morning and go ski in the afternoon': Utah Symphony's Conner Covington on life in Utah
- Dance review: If you go to one Ballet West performance this year, make it 'Swan Lake'
A look at our most-read stories:
- She has Alzheimer's. He has a girlfriend. Is he committing adultery?
- The Peacock reveals tattoo clue on 'The Masked Singer' that supports Donny Osmond theory. Here's why
- New 'Masked Singer' theory on the Bee raises the question: How many Grammys does Gladys Knight have?
- Links: Tom Brady loves 'his Mormons;' Andy Phillips to kick again for the Utah Utes in disguise?
- Chris Pratt denies his church is anti-LGBTQ: 'Hate has no place in my or this world'
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump will sign bill to avoid shutdown, then declare national emergency to free billions for border wall, official says | CNN
- Pelosi says a Democratic president could declare gun violence a national emergency | Fox News
- Australian floods send dirty water across Great Barrier Reef | BBC News
- U.S.-China trade talks break up without deal | BBC News
- 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE in first interview since arrest | USA Today