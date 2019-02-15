BLUFFDALE — Two small earthquakes shook residents in the south end of Salt Lake County early Friday.

The quakes were centered in Bluffdale. The first happened at 5:02 a.m. and was a magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale, according to the University of Utah seismograph stations. The second happened seven minutes later and had a magnitude of 3.7.

Many residents in Bluffdale and southwest portions of the valley reported feeling the shake, but no major damage was initially reported. U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Robert Sanders said the rattling was widely felt by residents in the southwest portion of the valley down to the southern portion of Utah Lake.

The earthquakes were "typical shallow quakes," meaning they were felt with more intensity in a smaller area, Sanders said. The epicenters were about 8 miles deep and very close to each other.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the tremors are a good reminder that the Great Utah ShakeOut — a day Utah focuses on earthquake safety preparedness — is April 18.

This story will be updated throughout the day.