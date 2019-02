SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes struck northern Utah on Friday morning in Bluffdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS registered a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 5:02 a.m. and a second 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 5:10 a.m.

Some on social media felt the earthquake.

#BREAKING: We're getting lots of calls and messages about a potential earthquake in the Valley...



USGS confirms a 3.3 magnitude earthquake south of Bluffdale — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) February 15, 2019

Earthquake, just felt the second one. — Dan McCay (@danmccay) February 15, 2019

First earthquake experience. Can’t even imagine was a 7-8 feels like. Props to all you Californians who deal with this constantly. pic.twitter.com/Htpm3eNI0C — Ryan Bennion (@RyBen3) February 15, 2019

#BREAKINGNEWS I am in #WestJordan and just Felt and #EarthQuake It shook for several seconds. I am on the 4th floor of my apt building and that was a trip. It Just happened again. — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) February 15, 2019

This story will be updated.