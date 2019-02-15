OREM — The Wasatch Wasps are the kings of the wrestling mountain again.

Following a runner-up finish at last year’s 5A state tournament, Wasatch showed depth and dominance at this week’s state meet at Utah Valley University, easily outdistancing itself from the 5A field to claim the state title.

The Wasps finished with six individual state champs and racked up 287.5 team points to ease to its 22nd state title in school history on Thursday night. It’s the fourth title in the past five years for Wasatch.

Box Elder finished second with 209 points, followed by last year’s champ Viewmont, which finished third with 165 points.

Wasatch dominated the middle weights as it has been doing all season. Mitchel Slack (120), River Wardle (126), Sammy Heywood (132), Stockton O’Brien (138) and Zak Kohler (145) won titles in consecutive matches in a dominant display.

For Kohler, the title was his fourth straight as he joins a prestigious club of four-time state champs in Utah. He beat Viewmont’s Lorince Essig 13-8 for the title.

“Everything was running through my mind; my whole life was put on fast forward,” Kohler told KSL after his match. “These last three years, all the state titles, all the feelings; none of them were like this. It felt so good to stand out there.”

Kohler, who will wrestle at the Air Force Academy, becomes just the third four-time state champ for Wasatch High.

O’Brien might join him in that elite company next year. The junior topped Farmington’s Austin Gillette 18-3 for his third straight title. He’ll look to make it four straight next season.

Heywood and Slack became two-time champs with their victories, while the title was the first for Wardle.

Wasatch’s other individual champion was Porter Chamberlain in 170-pound division. He topped Maple Mountain’s Zack Johnson 10-2. Chamberlain was a runner-up to Olympus' Isaac Wilcox at 160 pounds last year.

For Wilcox, who is regarded by many as the top wrestler in Utah, he capped a dominant high school career with another state title pinning Wasatch’s Brock Lloyd at the 2:40 mark for his third individual title.

Wilcox might’ve been a four-time champ, but in his freshman year he lost in the semifinals to Maple Mountain’s Taylor Lamont. Lamont was a four-time champ himself and one of the best wrestlers in state history.

Wilcox’s Titan teammate Emerson Conlon also won a state at 220 pounds on Thursday night.

Runner-up Box Elder had two individual champs, Bridger Ricks (106) and Lucas Cochran (182).

Other individual state champs were West’s Drew Lang (113), Timpanogos’ Holland Knudson (152), Viewmont’s Tyson Zesiger (195) and Provo’s James Tomasi (285).

5A State Championships

Team Scores

Wasatch, 287.5; 2. Box Elder, 209; 3. Viewmont, 165; 4. Skyridge,153.5; 5. Maple Mountain, 153; 6. Farmington, 93.5; 7. Olympus, 75; 8. Timpanogos, 72; 9. Corner Canyon, 68.5; 10. West, 60.



Individual results

106 — Championship, Bridger Ricks, Box Elder def. Brock Morris, Maple Mountain, 30-3; 3. Colin Sierer, Highland; 4. Tristan Ocana, Wasatch; 5. Hunter Bown, Skyridge; 6. Kaiden Heim, Viewmont.

— Championship, Bridger Ricks, Box Elder def. Brock Morris, Maple Mountain, 30-3; 3. Colin Sierer, Highland; 4. Tristan Ocana, Wasatch; 5. Hunter Bown, Skyridge; 6. Kaiden Heim, Viewmont. 113 — Championship, Drew Lang, West def. Joshua Millward, Skyridge, 5-4; 3. Noah Roylance, Wasatch; 4. Heath Clyde, Wasatch; 5. Colton Ward, Box Elder; 6. Wyatt Romriell, Box Elder.

— Championship, Drew Lang, West def. Joshua Millward, Skyridge, 5-4; 3. Noah Roylance, Wasatch; 4. Heath Clyde, Wasatch; 5. Colton Ward, Box Elder; 6. Wyatt Romriell, Box Elder. 120 — Championship, Mitchel Slack, Wasatch def. Deklan Kelly, Wasatch, 1-0; 3. Parker Frasure, Farmington; 4. Isaac Richards, Box Elder; 5. Cooper Cox, Maple Mountain; 6. Jayden Adamson, Skyridge.

— Championship, Mitchel Slack, Wasatch def. Deklan Kelly, Wasatch, 1-0; 3. Parker Frasure, Farmington; 4. Isaac Richards, Box Elder; 5. Cooper Cox, Maple Mountain; 6. Jayden Adamson, Skyridge. 126 — Championship, River Wardle, Wasatch def. Colby Eastmond, Skyridge, 13-0; 3. Declan Morris, Maple Mountain; 4. Karson Rees, Viewmont; 5. Treyson Davis, Wasatch; 6. Anthonee Ouk, Brighton.

— Championship, River Wardle, Wasatch def. Colby Eastmond, Skyridge, 13-0; 3. Declan Morris, Maple Mountain; 4. Karson Rees, Viewmont; 5. Treyson Davis, Wasatch; 6. Anthonee Ouk, Brighton. 132 — Championship, Sammy Heywood, Wasatch def. Hadley Cowan, Skyridge, fall 1:58; 3. Brayden Tucker, Box Elder; 4. Donald Butler, Roy; 5. Mattias Osthed, Corner Canyon; 6. Quintah Knight, Box Elder.

— Championship, Sammy Heywood, Wasatch def. Hadley Cowan, Skyridge, fall 1:58; 3. Brayden Tucker, Box Elder; 4. Donald Butler, Roy; 5. Mattias Osthed, Corner Canyon; 6. Quintah Knight, Box Elder. 138 — Championship, Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch def. Austin Gillette, Farmington, 18-3; 3. Conway Christensen, Murray; 4. Saco Alofipo, Woods Cross; 5. Jameson Burnett, Viewmont; 6. Jacob DeGraw, Olympus.

— Championship, Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch def. Austin Gillette, Farmington, 18-3; 3. Conway Christensen, Murray; 4. Saco Alofipo, Woods Cross; 5. Jameson Burnett, Viewmont; 6. Jacob DeGraw, Olympus. 145 — Championship, Zak Kohler, Wasatch def. Lorince Essig, Viewmont, 13-8; 3. Colten Bean, Maple Mountain; 4. Jace Witney, Springville; 5. Rylan Stevens, Brighton; 6. Spencer Maxwell, Jordan.

— Championship, Zak Kohler, Wasatch def. Lorince Essig, Viewmont, 13-8; 3. Colten Bean, Maple Mountain; 4. Jace Witney, Springville; 5. Rylan Stevens, Brighton; 6. Spencer Maxwell, Jordan. 152 — Championship, Holland Knudsen, Timpanogos def. Jeremy Evans, Viewmont, 14-4; 3. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain; 4. Christian Smoot, Woods Cross; 5. Jack Lang, West; 6. James Hornberger, Skyline.

— Championship, Holland Knudsen, Timpanogos def. Jeremy Evans, Viewmont, 14-4; 3. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain; 4. Christian Smoot, Woods Cross; 5. Jack Lang, West; 6. James Hornberger, Skyline. 160 — Championship, Isaac Wilcox, Olympus def. Brock Lloyd, Wasatch, fall 2:40; 3. Aaron mele, Springville; 4. Brandyn Gytan, Box Elder; 5. Trevor Murray, Box Elder; 6. Cannon Taylor, Murray.

— Championship, Isaac Wilcox, Olympus def. Brock Lloyd, Wasatch, fall 2:40; 3. Aaron mele, Springville; 4. Brandyn Gytan, Box Elder; 5. Trevor Murray, Box Elder; 6. Cannon Taylor, Murray. 170 — Championship, Porter Chamberlain, Wasatch def. Zack Johnson, Maple Mountain, 10-2; 3. Jackson Coyle, Viewmont; 4. Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos; 5. Trace Muse, Skyridge; 6. Ashton Branan, Alta.

— Championship, Porter Chamberlain, Wasatch def. Zack Johnson, Maple Mountain, 10-2; 3. Jackson Coyle, Viewmont; 4. Elijah Kratzer, Timpanogos; 5. Trace Muse, Skyridge; 6. Ashton Branan, Alta. 182 — Championship, Lucas Cochran, Box Elder def. Parker Gasser, Maple Mountain, 4-2; 3. Jake Anderson, Farmington; 4. Paul Clark, Highland; 5. Berklee Barlow, SKyridge; 6. Cameron Barnson, Farmington.

— Championship, Lucas Cochran, Box Elder def. Parker Gasser, Maple Mountain, 4-2; 3. Jake Anderson, Farmington; 4. Paul Clark, Highland; 5. Berklee Barlow, SKyridge; 6. Cameron Barnson, Farmington. 195 — Championship, Tyson Zesiger, Viewmont def. Dawson Woods, Alta, 15-7; 3. Jacob Walker, Skyline; 4. Ernest Barlow, Skyridge; 5. Alex Eidem, Timpanogos; 6. Jayden Johnson, West.

— Championship, Tyson Zesiger, Viewmont def. Dawson Woods, Alta, 15-7; 3. Jacob Walker, Skyline; 4. Ernest Barlow, Skyridge; 5. Alex Eidem, Timpanogos; 6. Jayden Johnson, West. 220 — Championship, Emerson Conlon, Olympus def. Kade Carlson, Corner Canyon, 5-2; 3. Cael Richardson, Timpview; 4. Sau Tafisi, East; 5. Breyden Jorgensen, Timpanogos; 6. Ammon Gleason, Corner Canyon.

— Championship, Emerson Conlon, Olympus def. Kade Carlson, Corner Canyon, 5-2; 3. Cael Richardson, Timpview; 4. Sau Tafisi, East; 5. Breyden Jorgensen, Timpanogos; 6. Ammon Gleason, Corner Canyon. 285 — Championship, James Tomasi, Provo def. Ryan Gunn, Box Elder, 3-2; 3. Samuel Duran, Cottonwood; 4. Daniel Tuiono, East; 5. Joseph Watson, Jordan; 6. Carson Kay, Maple Mountain.

This story will be updated.