SAN DIEGO — Not only did BYU guard TJ Haws score a career-high 35 points in an 88-82 victory over San Diego Thursday night, but he also passed his dad, Marty, on the school’s all-time scoring list.

TJ now has 1,358 career points after eclipsing Marty, who scored 1,337 during his career.

Woah Teej! Incredible work tonight! Any dad would want his son to pass an accomplishment...I would say you left no doubt! Ha Nice win guys!

Go Cougs! — marty haws (@martyhaws) February 15, 2019

“It’s fun to be on that list with my family. It feels good,” TJ said. “Ultimately, it feels good because we got the win.”

TJ’s older brother, Tyler, is BYU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,720 career points.

“I guess my only regret is that I didn’t get to coach Marty,” joked coach Dave Rose. “I’d feel really old. (Members of the Haws family) are built to compete and win and make plays like that.”

TJ Haws has reached 20-plus points for the 10th time this season and 19th in his career Thursday night. He knocked down a big jumper with 33 seconds remaining in regulation and he made 10 of 11 shots at the free-throw line to go along with seven assists.

HARDNETT’S STATUS: Earlier in the week, Rose said an MRI revealed that guard Jahshire Hardnett’s left hand is not broken. But because he’s dealing with so much pain, he didn’t play against San Diego. Hardnett did make the trip with the team and Rose said Hardnett could play Saturday when the Cougars visit Loyola Marymount.

Hardnett has missed the past two games.

TIP-INS: Yoeli Childs made three 3-pointers in the first half, tying his career high for 3s in a single game … Childs reached the 20-plus point plateau for the 16th time this season and 31st of his career … Childs grabs his 10th rebound for his 15th double-double of the season and 35th of his career … McKay Cannon tied his career-high with three 3-pointers.