PROVO — After ongoing litigation prompted Seven Peaks Provo to stay closed last year, the water park will reopen this summer with new management.

Seven Peaks Provo's opening day is slated for Memorial Day Weekend, according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the park.

Global Management Amusement Professionals is the new park operator. The company's website lists Las Vegas Wet 'n Wild and Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian, Idaho, among its portfolio, as well as dozens of other parks.

"Seven Peaks is a terrific addition to our growing portfolio of water park properties," said Ken Handler, President of Global Management, in the news release. "This well-established water park provides us with a unique opportunity as operators to continue property improvements, provide superior service and reciprocate the support the local community has given the park for so many years."

The Provo water park will continue to be included in the Pass of All Passes, the release states.