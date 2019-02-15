SALT LAKE CITY — Ariana Grande is facing backlash from her own fans for one of her most popular songs.

And, quite honestly, there’s nothing controversial about it.

Grande released her “Thank U, Next” album on Feb. 8, and the album immediately shot to the top of the Billboard charts and reached the No. 1 spot.

The title track “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” reached the top of the charts as well. The former hit the No. 1 spot on the charts, while the latter also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But recently fans have called for people to boycott those songs to make way for another Grande hit from the album — “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” according to USA Today.

Fans have even started the hashtag #BOYCOTT7RINGS to stop the song from getting as many streams and downloads.

And, funny enough, Grande herself got in on the fun.