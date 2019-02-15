SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like we’ve still got three more seasons of "This Is Us" to cry through.

"This Is Us" showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman told Deadline in a new interview that they could see the show ending after season six.

The showrunners planned a finale that would take place "about three seasons in the future," Aptaker said.

Fogelman said he's had an ending in mind since day one.

"From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up,' he said. 'I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together.' So all of the writers and the actors really know everything," Aptaker said. "We're all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it's been three years, but it's a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other."

Aptaker said he hopes the show's ending helps people view "This Is Us" favorably once it's gone, according to People magazine.

"I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it's a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they've watched something that is a complete piece of work because that's really how we're trying to plan it," Aptaker said.

Flashback: Last year, Vulture reported that Fogelman has had scenes from the show planned out for years, including the death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).