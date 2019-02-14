SALT LAKE CITY — Should the address of a candidate for public office be a protected record, unavailable to the public on his or her declaration of candidacy or nomination petition?

That is the question facing the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee as it considers SB163 on Friday afternoon. The bill amends the Government Records Access and Management Act to classify as protected a portion of records that contains a candidate's residential or mailing address, if the candidate provides another address or phone number where the candidate may be contacted.

Other issues on the agenda at the Statehouse during the day include:

The House Transportation Committee is scheduled to hear SB44 that modifies laws involving street use of ATVs, removing local authorities' jurisdiction in deciding if the road is closed to all-terrain vehicles.

The House Judiciary Standing Committee will again consider HB100, which has been amended and which establishes the Sexual Violence Protection Act.

The House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee will review HCR15, a concurrent resolution commemorating the 150th anniversary of the golden spike ceremony that marked the completion of the first transcontinental railroad.

State officials are asking the Utah Legislature for more than $10 million to relocate Salt Lake City's "shabby" downtown liquor store, citing an aging building, dipping revenues and criticisms for its proximity to homeless services.

A foundation created to maintain retired GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch's vast collection of U.S. Senate papers wants $2 million in taxpayer dollars from the Utah Legislature.

The Utah Senate gave final passage to HB81 on Friday, which directs the Utah State Board of Education to reimagine how public school counselors serve students.

The Utah House of Representatives voted 61-8 on Friday to pass HB16, which would make it illegal to use synthetic urine to defraud a drug test. Using the fake urine or the urine of another person to defraud a test would be an infraction under the bill.

A bill that would outlaw abortions solely based on a Down syndrome diagnosis cleared the Utah House of Representatives on Friday.

Unlike a version of the bill that died after the clock ran out during last year's legislative session, HB166 includes a provision that its sponsor, Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, said addresses concerns that the bill would be unconstitutional and result in millions of taxpayer dollars spent to defend it in court.

Here's what happened on Feb. 14, the 18th day of the 2019 session:

A bill that would restrict Utahns from changing their sex listed on their birth certificates was dropped. Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, told the Deseret News he decided to pull HB153 from a House committee agenda that had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon to give the issue more "time and study."

An undercurrent of frustrations from some elected officials in southwest Salt Lake County spurred a Utah lawmaker to sponsor a bill that could lead to a fragmentation of Utah's densest county. HB93 would allow communities to break off and form their own county with a vote in their cities — without requiring a majority vote from the county they'd leave behind.

The House approved a resolution Thursday recognizing "that the best manner to protect the vulnerable without infringing on the right of the people to bear arms is to enforce the laws already found in Utah code." That nonbinding resolution, sponsored by Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, passed with a 56-16 vote mostly along party lines. It passed despite Democrats' complaints that the resolution sends the wrong message — that Utah's laws already do enough to protect people from gun violence.

