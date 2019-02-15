I applaud Jon Carter's letter on Thursday, Feb. 14. I moved back to Utah last summer after being out of state for a few years. Like Jon, I noticed how much water we waste in Utah. It drives me crazy. I cannot understand when we are in a drought (or not) that municipalities, school districts and homeowners water lawns in the middle of the day.

We as a state have a long way to go in recognizing the value of water. Education, awareness and conservation must be the start. It is the simplest and most cost-effective.

Let's get with it, Utah lawmakers and citizens.

Ted Frandsen

Highland