There were two extraordinary editorials in the Sunday, Feb. 3, Deseret News — one by the brilliant George Will, the other by Boyd Matheson. Both writers suggest that the Congress of the United States should take the responsibility and the power given it by our Constitution.

I believe this to be entirely correct. Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders in both parties should take heart. The man in the White House must be challenged and questioned repeatedly. Our form of democracy depends on it.

Dawn Brimley

Provo