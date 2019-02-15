At a news conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, the Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee announced Ben Hammond has been selected to sculpt a bronze statue of Cannon for the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

In 2018, the Utah Legislature voted to replace Utah's statue of TV inventor Philo T. Farnsworth with one of Cannon. The statue will be funded through private donations and in-kind support. It's estimated the statue will arrive in Washington, D.C., in August 2020 to mark the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment, the West's role in the suffrage movement, and to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Utah being the first place in the nation where women were able to cast a ballot. Hammond, who has an art gallery in American Fork, is the recipient of numerous awards including the Gloria Medal and the Beverly Hoyt Robertson Memorial Award.

