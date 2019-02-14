LAYTON — A man accused of putting pictures of his genitals on a random woman's car so he could watch her reaction is getting a firsthand look at how prosecutors are reacting.

They say what the man did is a crime.

The South Weber man, 60, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with attempted pornography distribution, a class A misdemeanor.

On Jan. 26, police say the man went to a Walmart parking lot, 1356 E. state Route 193 in Layton, where he watched a woman get out of her car and go inside the store. He then walked up to the woman's car, placed two pictures of his genitals in the door handle of her vehicle, then went back to his car to watch her reaction, according to a Davis County Jail report.

"Upon finding the photographs, (the woman) went inside the store to file a complaint and contact law enforcement," according to charging documents.

Using store surveillance video, police were able to track down the man and interview him. He admitted his actions, stating "he did this for the thrill of it and to see the victim's reaction," according to the report.