SALT LAKE CITY — Rapper and comedian Nick Cannon wished his Instagram followers a "happy BLACKFACE history month" and called out Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman for past blackface use.

Pictures in Cannon's post include the comedians photographed while wearing blackface during comedy sketches.

Videos of Fallon and Kimmel wearing blackface resurfaced in the last week.

USA Today reported that Kimmel had a recurring skit called "The Man Show" from 1999 to 2004 that featured two incidents when Kimmel wore blackface: When he dressed up as former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone and as Oprah Winfrey. Fallon impersonated Chris Rock during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2000, according to USA Today.

According to Newsweek, Sean Hannity recently resurfaced the video of Kimmel dressed up as Malone.

Cannon made more Instagram posts asking about the "Kings of Late Night" and one old photo of himself wearing "whiteface," according to USA Today.

"America, There is NO such thing as 'WhiteFace' just like there is no such thing as 'Reverse Racism,'" Cannon wrote in his Instagram post. "BlackFace and Racism are rooted in and are byproducts of the Institutionalized Oppression of a subjugated people."

Shedding light on recent blackface incidents, Cannon called out Gucci for a sweater resembling blackface, Moncler for a blackface design and Prada for an animal charm resembling blackface, according to USA Today.

Cannon wrote that these recent incidents of people wearing blackface is "an attempt to be humorous or have fun" but is instead "a constant reminder that People of color are looked at as second class citizens in this country."