SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump is "making a mistake" in declaring a national emergency to increase border security funding, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Thursday.

"Whether the president has the authority or not, it sets a dangerous precedent and places America on a path that we will regret," he said.

"It deeply worries me that a future Democratic president may consider gun violence or climate change a 'national emergency' and what actions they may then take."

Stewart said while he agrees there must be more security at the border, he said the power of the president to make such declarations must be limited.

Trump said he would sign the spending bill Congress was set to pass Thursday and then declare a national emergency to get more money for barriers at the southern border.

The $330 billion package — which funds one-quarter of the government — includes $1.37 billion for 55 miles of border wall in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and additional money for security measures such as technology and law enforcement.

Other members of the Utah delegation also expressed reservation about Trump declaring a national emergency.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said he worries that "harmful precedent" could be set and whether it's legally justified.

"Congress needs to solve the difficult problems facing our borders and broken immigration system. We cannot rely on executive actions to get our job done," he said.

The Senate approved the budget bill 83-16, with Utah GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney casting opposite votes. Lee opposed the deal, while Romney supported it. The House is scheduled to vote Thursday evening.

"This was a bad spending bill for many reasons, most egregiously because it incentivizes drug cartels to traffic minors across our southern border," Lee said.

On Trump's intention to declare a national emergency, Lee said it's too early to comment until the White House announces specific plans and identifies the legal justification for its actions.

Romney, too, said he would reserve judgment on potential executive action by the president until he can fully evaluate it, "but as I've said, I do not believe declaring a national emergency is the right approach. I would also expect the president to stay within statutory and constitutional limits."

Though he called the budget bill "far from perfect," Romney said he voted for it because it includes critical funding for border security and immigration enforcement, and prevents another government shutdown.

Utah's only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, said he opposes a national emergency declaration. He said it should be reserved only for extreme or exigent circumstances.

McAdams said he intends to vote for the spending bill. Though it isn't perfect, it avoids another shutdown while making important investments in security for the borders and ports, he said.

"Government shutdowns are terrible for workers, our economy and our national security. The president should never again harm all three by forcing a government shutdown to get his way," he said.

Congress now must work on immigration reform, including permanent protection for so-called "Dreamers," McAdams said.

"Fixing our broken immigration system is the true, long-term solution to border protection, economic security and a humane, compassionate response to people seeking safety and a better life for themselves and their families in America," he said.

