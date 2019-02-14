OGDEN — Weber State University's board of trustees on Thursday approved the appointment of Kristin Hadley as dean of the Jerry and Vickie Moyes College of Education. Hadley will assume the position July 1.

Hadley began teaching in public school in the early '80s after earning both her bachelor's and master's degrees at Utah State University. Nearly 17 years later, while encouraging a group of young women to set bold goals, Hadley set her own goal of earning a doctoral degree, which she completed in curriculum and instruction at USU in 2005, with an emphasis in instructional leadership and mathematics education.

Hadley began teaching at Weber State in 2005 and assumed the role of teacher education department chairwoman in 2013.