Dr. Theresa Werner accompanies Laura Jones as she delivers valentines to patients, family and staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute on Thursday in honor of her mother, Debbie Luke, who was a patient at the Salt Lake facility. Luke, whose birthday fell on Valentine's Day, fought ovarian cancer for seven years. To celebrate her birthday and her memory, Luke's family collected about 1,500 valentines for the Huntsman community.

Niki Mast, Family Dollar store manager in Montpelier, Idaho, and Sean Peterson, Family Dollar district manager, deliver 750 balloons donated by customers of 17 Family Dollar stores in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for Valentine's Day in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.