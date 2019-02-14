SALT LAKE CITY — If you didn't have time to celebrate Valentine's Day this Thursday, you can make up for it this weekend. There's nothing wrong with being a couple of days late. From Ice Cube performing at Vivint Arena to "My Fair Lady" with the Utah Symphony, it should be a weekend full of great music and entertainment.

JAKS Youth Theatre Company presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

JAKS Youth Theatre Company puts on shows with performers ages five to 18. These talented kids are putting on the Broadway version of “The Little Mermaid.” The choreography instructor Sarah Hayward was a professional ballet dancer for 18 years, and Celena Shafer is a professional opera singer. Together, they both volunteer to teach these young performers. Feb. 15-23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinées at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., 138 Broadway, $12 (801-510-8414 or arttix.org).

‘Keeping the Magic Alive’

The Utah Marriage Commission is starting “Date Night,” a series of events for couples that are part entertaining and part educational. Their overall goal is to build strong relationships and lower the divorce rate in Utah. They're kicking off "Date Night" events this Friday with “Keeping the Magic Alive.” There will be a chance to win tickets to Disneyland Resort. But even if you don’t end up going to the happiest place on earth, the show still has a professional magician, so there is some guaranteed magic. There will also be a licensed marriage and family therapist, Laura Heck, speaking at the event. Feb. 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 615 E. 8000 S., Sandy, $50 (utahdatenight.com).

Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘Once’

BW Productions A cast photo of Pioneer Theatre Company's "Once." The show will open on Feb. 15.

The Pioneer Theatre Company is bringing the Sundance film turned Tony Award-winning musical to life this weekend. The musical centers around the love story of a Czech and Irish musician. All the performers will be doubling as their own orchestra, playing live instruments on stage.

Cody Craven, who plays Andrej, recently told the Deseret News, “Everybody just has so much fun because most of us would do this for free. To be paid for it is literally a dream come true." Feb. 15-March 2, Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinées at 2 p.m., 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$66, (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org).

Grand Theatre presenting ‘First Date’

The Grand Theatre is putting on “First Date,” a musical by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. It’s the perfect show for Valentine's Day, as it all centers around the awkwardness of a first date. Whether you're on a date or not, you can laugh along as the two leads Aaron and Casey fumble through a blind date. Feb. 14-March 2 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinées at 2 p.m., 1575 State St., $10-$20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com).

Throwback Jam featuring Ice Cube

Ice Cube is coming to Utah for this throwback concert. U92 has invited Ice Cube along with other favorite hip-hop artists like Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Zapp, Baby Bash, Digital Underground and The Luniz to celebrate the U92's 20th anniversary. Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., 301 S. Temple, $75 (vivintarena.com).

‘My Fair Lady’ with the Utah Symphony

The Utah Symphony is performing the score to Lerner and Loewe’s hit Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.” Broadway singers dressed in period costumes will perform alongside the orchestra. This lovely evening of broadway classics should make you want to dance all night. Feb. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., 123 W. South Temple, $15-$95 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org).