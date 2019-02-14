SALT LAKE CITY — To celebrate Valentine's Day, we talked to some musicians who have recently performed in Utah about their favorite love songs.

Here's what they had to say.

HARP TWINS, Camille and Kennerly Kitt

“Bad Romance,” by Lady Gaga

“Every Breath You Take,” by The Police

“Our favorite love songs are 'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga and 'Every Breath You Take' by The Police. Some of our first gigs as a professional harp duo were for weddings, and one couple requested we arrange and play 'Bad Romance' for their recessional. Our initial response was, 'Are you quite sure you want that for your wedding ceremony?', but they were such a fun couple that didn’t take themselves too seriously and we love that.

“As for 'Every Breath You Take,' when some people hear it they think, 'Aw, that is so sweet.' Even the melody is gorgeous and elegant. However, when you actually think about the lyrics, there is something seriously creepy about the obsessiveness of the protagonist in the song. The work is pure genius. We’ve never been into sappy love songs — we have a bit more attitude.”

Read here to learn more about the Harp Twins.

THE 5 BROWNS, Deondra Brown (second-oldest sibling)

“At Last,” by Etta James

“While planning our wedding, my husband and I both independently of each other heard Etta James’ 'At Last' and wanted it to be the song played during our first dance as a married couple. The words and music spoke to us. Whenever we hear it (even over 15 years later), it brings us back to that day.”

Read here to learn more about The 5 Browns.

THIERRY FISCHER, Utah Symphony music director

“Ma plus belle histoire d’amour c’est vous,” by Barbara (French singer 1930-1997)

“An unexpected choice perhaps, but this classic chanson by the late French popular singer Barbara has always had a special place in my heart. There's an authenticity to its no-frills texture, heart-on-sleeve melancholy and message of 'you are who you love' that I find captivating!”

We also asked our readers to tell us their favorite love songs. Here are some of your responses:

“The Ballad of Love and Hate,″ by the Avett Brothers — “There are ups and downs in love.”

“I Believe in You,” by Michael Buble — “It emphasizes change and what true love is.”

“I Knew I Loved You,” by Savage Garden — “I can imagine it playing at my future wedding.”

“The Luckiest,” by Ben Folds — “It's real love, not flowery. Go listen to it.”

“Love of my Life,” by Queen — “My mom used to sing (it) for me and my brothers when we were kids.”

“When I'm With You,” by Sheriff — “Can't beat it.”

“When a Man Loves a Woman,” by Percy Sledge — “So romantic.”