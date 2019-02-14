SALT LAKE CITY — Washington Post travel reporter Andrea Sachs visited Provo. In addition to learning about the lifestyle and culture the city has to offer, Sachs visited places like Rockwell Ice Cream Co., the Soap Factory and Pioneer Book.

Sachs attributed the distinct culture found in Provo can be attributed to current and former students of Brigham Young University.

She called the area a "mountainous region that attracts outdoorsy types," saying nature attractions include the Provo River, Utah Lake and the Wasatch Mountains.

"Bring a date or go solo," Sachs wrote. "Mother Nature doesn't care about your relationship status."

Sachs wrote that the diversity of eating places is "partially influenced by the Mormon tradition of international missionary work," crediting the array of cuisines to "expanded palates" of returned missionaries.

The article gave recommendations for places to eat, shop, visit and stay in Provo.

Provo Canyon Scenic Byway — Sachs wrote this "local fave" includes a scenic drive from Provo to Heber City with plenty of stops on the way for additional outdoor adventures.

Richard Sheffield The Provo City Center Temple during the temple's open house in 2016.

Good Move Cafe — The only board game restaurant in Utah, according to Sachs, has more than 1,000 games and invites guests to snack, eat and game at the same time.

