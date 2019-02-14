SALT LAKE CITY — A disease known as the “zombie deer” disease has been reported in 24 states, including Utah, according to the CDC.

Now experts are saying that humans may be at risk of contracting it.

The illness, which is called chronic wasting disease (CWD), was reported in free ranging deer, elk and/or moose in 24 states last month, according to the CDC, as well as two provinces in Canada. CWD has also been found in farmed deer and elk.

In Utah, the disease has been reported in Carbon, Daggett, Grand, San Juan, San Pete, Uintah and Utah counties, according to the CDC.

Animals affected with CWD have a zombie-like stare and are so gaunt that their rib cages are exposed, hence the "zombie deer" nickname, according to ABC 13.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resourcessaid the disease affects the nervous system of animals and causes brain lesions, emaciation, excessive saliva and eventual death.

Scientists believe CWD likely spread between animals through body fluids, such as feces, saliva, blood or urine. Once introduced into an area, the disease can spread quickly among animal populations, and the risk can remain for a long time in the environment, according to ABC 13.

Because the disease spread via protein molecules called prions, which is how mad cow disease spread from cows to humans, scientists believe humans are at risk of infection, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, joined a team of experts at the Minnesota Capitol last week to urge lawmakers to treat CWD as a public health issue.

“It is probable that human cases of CWD associated with the consumption of contaminated meat will be documented in the years ahead. It is possible that number of human cases will be substantial and will not be isolated events,” Osterholm told lawmakers.

The CDC recommends the public not consume meat from CWD-infected animals.

According to the Utah DWR, “Hunters should not harvest animals that appear sick, nor should they eat meat from suspect animals.”

The DWR adds that individuals who spot sick animals in the wild should contact their local DWR office.

When hunting, the DWR recommends: