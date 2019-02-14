WEST VALLEY CITY — A Logan man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and took her to Las Vegas was arrested following a harrowing escape by the woman.

Jarom Tamatoa Tye, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault causing serious injury.

Police say Tye showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house in West Valley City on Feb. 2.

"Tye dragged her by the hair into her bedroom … and assaulted her with a knife. Victim reported that Tye strangled her with two hands, while he sat on her chest and pinned her arms down with his knees," a jail report states. "She stated that he also held (the knife) to her neck as he made her call her mother and tell her that she was OK that evening."

The next day, Tye forced the woman to go to Las Vegas, according to police.

"Victim reported that she was strangled and assaulted again during the stay in Las Vegas in a motel room. Victim stated that if she escaped, he would kill her and her family (including her dog)," according to the report.

On Feb. 5, while in a casino, the woman told Tye she needed to use the bathroom. That's when she escaped, took a taxi to the airport and attempted to purchase a plane ticket to get home, according to police.

But the ticket agent, apparently noticing the woman's injuries, called airport police who in turn called for medical personnel, the report states. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and Las Vegas police were called.

On Monday, police located Tye and questioned him.

Tye claimed the incident began when the woman took him to his home in Logan to get his passport, but then took off without him "and left him confused, therefore causing him to obtain an Uber/Lyft type of car service and spending over $100 to go back to West Valley City," the report states.

He then claimed that the woman attacked him and that "he may have caused injuries to her from defending himself. Tye later stated that the victim harmed herself while she was attempting to attack him. Tye stated that he was afraid for his life," according to the report.

Tye then said they drove to Vegas to get married. Investigators, not believing Tye's story, arrested him.

The woman has taken out a protective order against Tye and she and her parents "are fearful of their lives," scared that Tye will attempt to find them if he gets out of jail, police wrote in the report.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.