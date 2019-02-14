SALT LAKE CITY — A welcomed surprise hit “Fortnite” gamers on Thursday with the game’s latest update — a potential free season of the battle pass for season 8.

In “Fortnite,” gamers can elect to purchase the battle pass feature for each season, which unlocks new challenges that can lead to rewards, such as character skins, dance emotes and more. The battle pass typically costs somewhere around $9.99 in V-Bucks, the game’s digital currency.

But Thursday’s patch update included a set of challenges that can help player unlock season 8’s battle pass for free.

According to Polygon, gamers will need to complete a set of 13 Overtime challenges by Feb. 27. Doing so will earn them the battle pass for free.

Those with the season 7 battle pass will be privy to new skin styles for Trog, Powder and Onesie characters, too.

Deadline: Gamers will have from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27 to complete the challenges.

Delay: The update to update 7.40 was delayed Wednesday, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Patch update: The update comes with those aforementioned Overtime challenges, as well as a slew of Valentine’s Day-themed challenges to help you unlock new holiday rewards, according to GameSpot.