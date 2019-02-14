SANDY — A Layton man with a history of theft and drug-related crimes was arrested Tuesday after Sandy police say they caught him with a lot of other people's mail.

It was the second time in three weeks that Brandon Ray Dazley, 28, was caught with a bag full of stolen mail, according to police.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 1850 East and 9000 South on a report of a man looking in mailboxes, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. An officer checking the area spotted a man matching the suspect's description run into a backyard and caught him.

Investigators found mail hidden in the sleeves of Dazley's jacket as well as a backpack and bag nearby that contained additional mail.

"All mail was separated and divided into 19 different addresses," according to the report. "He admitted to stealing the mail and said he was looking for money inside."

Dazley was arrested for investigation of 19 counts of mail theft and giving a false identity to police.

The arrest came of the heels of Dazley's arrest in Layton on Jan. 22 for investigation of three counts of mail theft there, having someone else's bank card, drug distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In that case, Dazley was found passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Police confirmed he was sleeping, but then discovered he needed to be served with a subpoena for another case, a Davis County Jail report states.

While waiting for the subpoena to arrive, a police K-9 conducted a sweep of Dazley's vehicle and indicated that something was inside, according to the report.

"A search of the vehicle was completed and heroin, a spoon with dark residue, and a used syringe were located," the report says, adding that Dazley admitted to using heroin just before police arrived.

"Also in the vehicle was mail from several different addresses in Kaysville, Farmington, Centerville, North Salt Lake and Layton. There were at least 10 different address. Most of the mail had already been opened and gone through," the report states.

Dazley was charged with drug possession, a third-degree felony, and three counts of mail theft, a class B misdemeanor, in that incident.

He was arrested in September for investigation of several drug-related charges after a Davis County sheriff's deputy spotted him driving erratically near Layton, according to another police report.

When he was pulled over, the deputy noticed Dazley was "pale, sweating and had constricted pupils," the report states. He was arrested and questioned after police reported finding drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including syringes.

"He stated that the syringes were used to inject drugs, that he injects into his legs because he has used up all of the veins in his arms," according to the report. "I looked at his arms and legs and could see multiple injection sites with crusted blood and bruising around it."

According to court records, Dazley's drug history dates back to at least 2009 when he was convicted of marijuana possession.