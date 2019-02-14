OGDEN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they say chased down and stabbed an Ogden man to death after that man had stopped to try and keep the suspect from assaulting a woman in an alley.

Xavier Soto, 18, was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of murder in the death of DJ Parkinson, 28, earlier this month.

Parkinson was found lying in the grass in the 2200 block of Monroe Boulevard about 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 2 with two wounds to his chest and back, according to a Weber County Jail report.

"The injuries appeared to be slash or puncture type injuries," the report states.

He was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police previously reported that Soto and Parkinson were with a larger group of people when the men had an undisclosed disagreement. The Wednesday report says Soto had been in a "physical altercation" with a woman in an alley when Parkinson tried to intervene and stop the assault.

"Shortly after the victim confronted Soto, (Parkinson) started to run away west down an alleyway being chased by Xavier Soto," the report states.

After chasing Parkinson, Soto stabbed him twice in the torso on Monroe Boulevard, according to the report. A portion of the attack was recorded on surveillance video in the area.

Soto is a member of the Ogden Trece criminal street gang and he "has a substantial criminal history as a juvenile," the report states.

As of Thursday, no formal criminal charges have been filed against Soto in the stabbing death.