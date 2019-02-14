OGDEN — A man arrested this week in the shooting death of an Ogden man and the shooting of his brother may not have been the triggerman, according to a newly released police affidavit.

Theron Farmer, 23, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Kameron Johnson, 18, was shot and killed and his brother, Eric Johnson Jr., 20, was shot and critically injured. The shooting happened at the brothers' home, 862 W. Lake St. in Ogden. Both men were shot multiple times, according to a Weber County Jail report.

While being treated at a local hospital, Eric Johnson told police there were two suspects: "His one-time friend, Theron Farmer, and the other … a heavier set Hispanic male introduced by Theron. He advised that the male drew a weapon and fired while Theron showed off a gun in his waistband to Eric and raided the house looking for property to steal," the report states.

Farmer was arrested Tuesday after a SWAT team surrounded an apartment in Layton. Police found Farmer hiding in a unit at the Stonehedge apartments, 225 N. Fairfield Road. He was interviewed by detectives on Wednesday, according to the report.

"He stated that they had gone to the home to purchase drugs and that the other male shot both Johnsons and that they looted the house and took Xanax, a small unknown amount of cash, a pair of pants and a coat," the report states.

Farmer said he witnessed Eric Johnson being shot multiple times, according to the report. After the shootings, Farmer claimed he was given two cellphones that he assumed belonged to the victims, and threw them out of his car as he and the other suspect drove away, according to the report.

Farmer's violent history dates back several years, according to court records.

He was arrested Jan. 20, 2018, and booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of criminal mischief, assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and violating a protective order. Farmer allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend at her Bountiful apartment, broke down a door when she tried to hide in a bedroom, and then pushed her into a closet, according to a police affidavit.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 29, 2018, to violating a protective order, a class A misdemeanor, in exchange for the other charges being dismissed.

Likewise, Farmer was arrested last month on Jan. 7 at the same apartment for investigation of domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief and two counts of assault for getting into a fight with his girlfriend and a juvenile, a police affidavit states.

He also pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 in that case to assault, a class B misdemeanor.

In February 2018, he was convicted of assault for an incident on Jan. 10, 2018, according to court records. In 2015, Farmer entered into a plea in abeyance on a felony drug possession charge, pleading guilty. The case was later dismissed after he successfully completed drug court. He was also convicted of lewdness in a separate case in 2015.