With prior recruits returning from church missions and recent commits preparing to embark on them, sizing up BYU’s signing classes can be a challenge. Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney take a look at the issue and weigh in on the latest batch of BYU commits. They also examine why so many of the state’s top high school players opt to play out of state. Finally, they look ahead to BYU men’s basketball games this week at San Diego (Thursday) and Loyola Marymount (Saturday). Can the Cougars, winners of seven of their last nine games, maintain their momentum? That and more on this week’s episode.

DRAFT_JS_BLOCK:1asft

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.