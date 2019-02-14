SALT LAKE CITY — In one of his first statements since being committed to SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Bill Cosby is saying he has “no remorse” and is reportedly inspired by civil rights leaders to get him through his time behind bars.

NBC 10 Philadelphia released a two-part interview this week that gives a detailed look at what life in prison is like for Cosby.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson and the only visitor allowed to see him aside from his attorneys, told NBC 10 that Cosby feels prison is “an amazing experience” despite the circumstances and that he has no remorse.

“When I visit him, it’s nothing sad about it,” Wyatt told NBC 10. “He’s not sad. He’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years for reportedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, according to Yahoo News. He’s also been accused of sexual assault and/or harassment by more than 50 women, according to USA Today.

In a statement to the press and public, which was published on Cosby’s Instagram Wednesday, Cosby says he will “never have remorse,” blaming “a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge” for his guilty conviction.

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders, and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron," he wrote in a statement. "So, I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the Greatest Political Prisoners — Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis. I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile. The Truth is Strong!”

Cosby’s lawyers are reportedly appealing his sentence, citing 11 alleged errors by the trial judge, according to NBC 10.

Read more over at Yahoo News.