SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” ended its seventh week with the reveal of La Toya Jackson as the Alien.
Jackson’s reveal came during a week that featured a faceoff battle between the Rabbit, Alien, Lion, Bee, Peacock and Monster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Viewers learned a clue on Wednesday night for the Peacock, though. The performer revealed that his or her face had been tattooed on someone’s body:
It didn’t take long for Twitter find Donny Osmond’s face tattooed on someone’s back:
This came after the Peacock performed on stage:
And of course more speculation rose that Osmond is indeed the Peacock:
Rumors: Fans of the show have suggested for weeks that Osmond, who lives in Utah, is the Peacock performer. As I wrote for the Deseret News, earlier in February, the Peacock revealed he once wore a wig while in jail. Twitter theorists pointed out that a previous Osmond movie role supported this theory.
“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.