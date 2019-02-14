SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” ended its seventh week with the reveal of La Toya Jackson as the Alien.

Jackson’s reveal came during a week that featured a faceoff battle between the Rabbit, Alien, Lion, Bee, Peacock and Monster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Viewers learned a clue on Wednesday night for the Peacock, though. The performer revealed that his or her face had been tattooed on someone’s body:

It didn’t take long for Twitter find Donny Osmond’s face tattooed on someone’s back:

This came after the Peacock performed on stage:

And of course more speculation rose that Osmond is indeed the Peacock:

I’m so mad at myself for not recognizing #PeacockMask as Donny Osmond the first time I heard him. I mean, his Christmas album is the soundtrack to my holiday! #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/v7IeJS710p — A. Henderson-Bentley (@angelahbentley) February 14, 2019

The Peacock is Donny Osmond - no questions!!! They did magic on the show and was in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/l44k1Eue4c — photoframd (@photoframd) February 14, 2019

The peacock on #TheMaskedSinger I still believe is Donny Osmond. So many clues just point to him. @donnyosmond — Lamar Hewett (@lamar_hewett) February 14, 2019

Rumors: Fans of the show have suggested for weeks that Osmond, who lives in Utah, is the Peacock performer. As I wrote for the Deseret News, earlier in February, the Peacock revealed he once wore a wig while in jail. Twitter theorists pointed out that a previous Osmond movie role supported this theory.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.