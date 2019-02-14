SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 14.
She has Alzheimer's. He has a girlfriend. Is he committing adultery? Read more.
Why Utah Rep. Chris Stewart isn’t pleased with the federal budget deal. Read more.
- Congress has settled on a border wall deal, but will President Trump sign it? Here's what you need to know
- Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn't expect a new shutdown
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles and his wife Renea publicly share news of son’s autism diagnosis. Read more.
Warner Bros. shuts down the “Bachelor of Provo” YouTube series. Here’s a look at the new show.
A Utah lawmaker wants to outlaw bump stocks. But gun advocates fight a federal ban in court. Read more.
Advocates are crying for safety while opponents preach gun rights in forum on the proposed Utah “red flag” gun law. Read more.
Insights from our featured voices:
- Erin Stewart: Going back to work after being a stay-at-home mom
- Jay Evensen: Did Prop. 3 pass because Utah voters never saw the tax hike?
- Carmen Rasmusen Herbert: For the strength of women
- Amy Choate-Nielsen: Generational complex boils down to one important thing — the kitchen table
- Pignanelli and Webb: The state of the union under Donald Trump
Some of our most read stories:
- Q&A: Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek on Utah, the Jazz Bear and her biggest hero — her dad, Jeff
- Brad Rock: Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak's cliff act not a fireable offense
- 14-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne stuns judges with Italian opera on 'AGT: The Champions' finals
- Dick Harmon: Grimes describes what he's looking for in new offensive line coach
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump demands California return $3.5 billion in funds for state's 'disaster' bullet train project | CNBC
- How the Parkland shooting led to a generation’s political awakening | The New York Times
- Mexican president on 'El Chapo' conviction: ‘Money doesn’t buy true happiness’ | New York Post
- Britain's PM May could face another Brexit defeat in parliament | Reuters
- Got roses this Valentine's Day? They probably came from Kenya | CNN