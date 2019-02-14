Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks to the Deseret News editorial board in Salt Lake City Thursday, March 31, 2016.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 14.

She has Alzheimer's. He has a girlfriend. Is he committing adultery? Read more.

Why Utah Rep. Chris Stewart isn’t pleased with the federal budget deal. Read more.

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles and his wife Renea publicly share news of son’s autism diagnosis. Read more.

Warner Bros. shuts down the “Bachelor of Provo” YouTube series. Here’s a look at the new show.

A Utah lawmaker wants to outlaw bump stocks. But gun advocates fight a federal ban in court. Read more.

Advocates are crying for safety while opponents preach gun rights in forum on the proposed Utah “red flag” gun law. Read more.

Insights from our featured voices:

Some of our most read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Trump demands California return $3.5 billion in funds for state's 'disaster' bullet train project | CNBC
  • How the Parkland shooting led to a generation’s political awakening | The New York Times
  • Mexican president on 'El Chapo' conviction: ‘Money doesn’t buy true happiness’ | New York Post
  • Britain's PM May could face another Brexit defeat in parliament | Reuters
  • Got roses this Valentine's Day? They probably came from Kenya | CNN
