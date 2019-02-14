In the wake of his latest Super Bowl win, former BYU and current New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy made a couple of media appearances earlier this week and then posted about them on Instagram.
As discovered by ESPN960's Ben Criddle (another former Cougar), one of the people who commented on Van Noy's post was Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
"Love my Mormons!!!!!," Brady wrote.
Van Noy responded by commenting, "I love my QB!!," and he added two raised fist emojis.
As Criddle pointed out, it's not entirely clear which other members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beside Van Noy Brady was referring to in his comment.
Who is 'Sandy Billups?'
The University of Utah football program held walk-on tryouts on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, former Ute kicker Andy Phillips tweeted at former punter Tom Hackett, jokingly saying they should try out.
A while later, KSL sports producer Hema Heimuli Jr. replied to Phillips' tweet with a Photoshopped image of Phillips with a mustache as well as a suggestion for an alias, which could serve as a disguise to get him into the tryout.
Figuring that the disguise made him look German, Phillips made the image his new profile picture and added the caption "#NyttProfilbilde," which translates to "#NewProfilePicture."
And finally...
Donovan Mitchell and essential oils have both become big in the state of Utah, and now the two forces have combined.
The Pleasant Grove-based essential oils giant DoTerra announced Wednesday that it has reached an endorsement deal with Mitchell, and the company released a video of an interview featuring him, his mother Nicole and his sister Jordan.