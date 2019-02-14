EPHRAIM — First-round action for the girls 2A high basketball tournament kicks off this weekend with games at Snow College.

Watch it all live here.

Friday's first round





North Sevier (3-18) vs. Wasatch Academy (16-1), 9 a.m.

Waterford (9-10) vs. Kanab (18-3), 10:40 p.m.

Millard (13-7) vs. Layton Christian (7-13), 12:20 p.m.

Rockwell (12-12) vs. North Summit (21-1), 2 p.m.

St. Joseph (9-11) vs. Beaver (17-3), 3:40 p.m.

Altamont (10-8) vs. Draper APA (16-6), 5:20 p.m.

Rowland Hall (16-5) vs. Enterprise (13-9), 7 p.m.

Gunnison Valley (10-11) vs. Duchesne (11-7), 8:40 p.m.