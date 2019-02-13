LARAMIE, Wyo. — Utah State women's basketball (10-13, 5-7 Mountain West) lost, 53-35, to Wyoming (15-5, 8-3 MW) in the Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming, Wednesday night.

Junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett led the Aggies with 14 points. Senior center Deja Mason and junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led USU on the glass with seven rebounds each.

Wyoming took an early 8-4 before USU responded with a 6-0 run to take the 10-8 lead after layups from junior guard Eliza West, senior guard Rachel Brewster and Bassett. A Cowgirl three gave Wyoming the 11-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Wyoming extended its lead to 15-12 in the second quarter, but a couple of layups from Bassett and West gave USU the 16-15 edge with 1:15 left to play in the period. A Wyoming jumper to close out the stanza gave the Cowgirls the 19-18 lead at the half.

Both teams made only two field goals in the third quarter as Wyoming went 9-of-10 at the charity stripe for the 32-26 lead at the end of the period.

Wyoming opened the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run to lead 51-28 with 3:21 remaining. Freshman forward Emma Dudley got the Aggies back on the board with a jumper at the 3:03 mark, but Wyoming took the win, 53-35.

The Cowgirls were led by senior forward Marta Gomez with 17 points.

Utah State shot 32.6 percent (15-of-46) from the field, 0.0 percent (0-of-8) from behind the arc and 62.5 percent (5-of-8) at the free-throw line. Wyoming shot 33.3 percent (15-of-45) from the floor, 30.0 percent (3-of-10) from long range and 90.9 percent (20-of-22) at the free-throw line.

Utah State next takes on Air Force (8-14, 4-7 MW) on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.