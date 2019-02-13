OREM — The 6A state tournament was billed as the battle between quantity and quality.

On the one hand there was Pleasant Grove, the perennial wrestling powerhouse that qualified 26 wrestlers for state.

On the other hand was Layton, considered by many to be the most talented wrestling program in the state this year.

What the Lancers lacked in depth — Layton sent 17 wrestlers to state — they hoped to make up for with top-end wrestlers.

Pleasant Grove, meanwhile, hoped to overwhelm any challenge, whether by Layton, Syracuse, Herriman or whomever, with sheer numbers.

After Day 1 of the state tourney, quantity won out.

At the conclusion of competition Wednesday night at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, Pleasant Grove held a firm grasp on first place, with a score of 156.

The Vikings advanced 10 wrestlers to Thursday’s semifinals, included multiple-time state champions Cole Zorn and Maika Tauteoli.

Layton finished in second, with a score of 121. The Lancers advanced an equal number of wrestlers to the semis, including Terrell Barraclough, Tyson Humphreys, Alec Bolingbroke and Jon Hunt, to name a few.

The Vikings depth was the difference between the teams, as Pleasant Grove has 18 wrestlers remaining for action on Thursday, compared to just 13 for Layton.

Still, the title is up for grabs as the teams will face off in the semifinals multiple times.

At 126 pounds, Tayton Bennett (Layton) and Michel Stock (Pleasant Grove) are set to face off early Thursday morning.

As are Barraclough and Oakley Ridge (Pleasant Grove) at 138 pounds.

Bolingbroke and Cannon Carlson will do the same at 170, as will Jon Hunt and Keegan Wilkinson (285).

The potential remains for a couple of state final matchups between the Vikings and Lancers; well, two in fact.

“It is anyone’s right now,” Layton head coach John Fager said. “Pleasant Grove has a slight advantage, they have more kids than we do, but we’ll see how the semifinals go. The state title is not out of reach.”

“Everyone wrestled good today,” Fager added. “Even the kids who lost wrestled hard. You can’t win every match, but everyone on our team did the best they could. Sometimes matches just went the other way.”

A few of those matches went the way of the Syracuse Titans.

Aside from Pleasant Grove and Layton, Syracuse had the best team showing of the day and finished in third place with 118.5 points, just two and a half points removed from the Lancers.

The Titans brought a school-record 20 wrestlers to the state tournament, nine of whom advanced to the semifinals.

Among those semifinalists were Sutton Brown, Joseph Fairbanks, Kaden Montano and Cache Kelley.

With 13 total wrestlers remaining, Syracuse is squarely in the mix.

Filling out the top five were the Herriman Mustangs with 104.5 points and the Westlake Thunder with 97.

Action will resume in the 6A state tournament Thursday morning, at 11 a.m. with the semifinals. The finals will commence at 5:15 pm.

Class 6A

At UCCU Center

Team scores

Pleasant Grove, 156; 2. Layton, 121; 3. Syracuse, 118.5; 4. Herriman, 104.5; 5. Westlake, 97; 6. Fremont, 66; 7. Bingham, 53; 8. Davis, 47.5; 9. American Fork, 46.

Thursday’s semifinals

106 — Quade Smith, Layton vs. Sutton Brown, Syracuse; Jackson Visser, Pleasant Grove vs. Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork

113 — Aidan Harris, Layton vs. Corbin Platt, Fremont; Marco Herrera, Bingham vs. Jackson Judd, Herriman.

120 — Jacob Finlinson, Westlake vs. Tucker Butler, Westlake; Jeff Rogers, West Jordan vs. Gage Ogden, Herriman

126 — Tayton Bennett, Layton vs. Michel Stock, Pleasant Grove; Mason Denton, Fremont vs. Tristan Hendrickson, Herriman

132 — Tyson Humphreys, Layton vs. Joseph Fairbanks, Syracuse; Parker Coffey, Davis vs. Calvin Bishop, Westlake

138 — Terrell Barraclough, Layton vs. Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove; Talmage Woodhouse, Pleasant Grove vs. Trent Taylor, Westlake

145 — Camron Eden, Syracuse vs. Braden Hensen, Taylorsville; Cole Zorn, Pleasant Grove vs. Jaden Stange, Herriman

152 — Canyon Brann, Layton vs. Joshua Rassi, Syracuse; Kam Moss, Bingham vs. Mark Rausch, Herriman

160 — Elijah Wilson, American Fork vs. Tytan Smith, Syracuse; Jaxon Moore, Pleasant Grove vs. Talmage Carman, Herriman

170 — Alec Bolingbroke, Layton vs. Cannon Carlson, Pleasant Grove; Samuel Sprehn, Syracuse vs. Colby Oldham, Hunter

182 — Cole Faust, Layton vs. Corbin Roennebeck, Syracuse ; Heston Percival, Davis vs. Zachary Durbano, Weber

195 — Zach Warren, Westlake vs. Kolton Kammeyer, Fremont; Cache Kelley, Syracuse vs. Tanner Clem, Layton

220 — Mafi Mahuinga, Herriman vs. Philip Boban, Pleasant Grove; Maika Tauteoli, Pleasant Grove vs. Anthony Stockwell, Westlake

285 — Jon Hunt, Layton vs. Keegan Wilkinson, Pleasant Grove; Kaden Montano, Syracuse vs. Traycee Norman, Herriman