LEWISVILLE, Texas — Dixie State women’s swimming combined to break two school records and post six top-10 finishes during the opening day of competition at the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships held Wednesday at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.

Junior Katie Pack set the tone for the Trailblazers on Day 1 as she shattered her own school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle by nearly 10 full seconds with a fourth-place time of 10:27.37. Meanwhile, freshman Rebecka Anderson notched the eighth-fastest 1,000 free time in program history with an eighth-place 10:50.26.

In the 200 IM, sophomore Megan Ruppenthal recorded the third-fastest mark in program history with a ninth-place 2:07.62, while junior Hannah Hansen placed 10th overall at 2:07.69 (No. 4 all-time at DSU), and sophomore Miriam Gonzalez placed ninth in the 50 free at 24.12 (tied No. 3 all-time at DSU). In addition, the 200 medley relay team of Sydney Anderson, Hansen, Audrey Hyde and Gonzalez set a new school record with a fourth-place event time of 1:46.40.

Day 2 of the RMAC Championships will be held Thursday with preliminary heats in the 400 IM beginning at 8:30 a.m. MT.