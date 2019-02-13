SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new theory on the internet that Gladys Knight is the Bee on “The Masked Singer.”

And the theory might really hold up.

On Wednesday, “The Masked Singer” revealed La Toya Jackson was the Alien. This happened after the Rabbit, Alien, Lion, Bee, Peacock and Monster all competed against each other for Week 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Bee revealed on Wednesday night that she might sing a “sexy” song, and that she was going back to her roots.

She also sang “What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner.

On Wednesday night’s show, it was revealed that the Bee has won 10 Grammy awards.

See the clip below.

One Twitter user calculated that Knight has won seven solo Grammys and three more with The Pips for a total of 10.

Gladys Knight has 7 solo Grammys, 3 w/ The Pips - 10 total. #TheMaskedSinger — Bill Meek (@Spank_Boogie) February 14, 2019

And that’s true. Gladys Knight and the Pips won three Grammy Awards, while Gladys won seven on her own.

Others thought the Bee was Gladys Knight, too.

Ok I was wrong the #BeeMask is @MsGladysKnight for sure!! 🐝 — InheritedRoyality 👑 (@stylistjblaze) February 14, 2019

#BeeMask #TheMaskedSinger is the queen herself Ms Gladys Knight! — Melissa Tront (@MelissaTront) February 14, 2019

However, some consider Chaka Khan to be the Bee since she actually did win 10 Grammys on her own.

I think Chaka Kahn is the bee though. She’s the only one of Tina’s close friends with 10 Grammys that my mom and I can think of #TheMaskedSinger — alexis ✨🧜🏻‍♀️ (@vinylr0ses) February 14, 2019

I can’t agree that the bee is Chaka Khan even though she has 10 Grammys. #TheMaskedSinger — Lucy Johnson (@Nikmom18) February 14, 2019

The Bee is Chaka Khan. She’s the only one that won 10 Grammys. Gladys only has 7 https://t.co/IVKmMbsKZU — Effortless Beauty ♊ (@ladybear83) February 14, 2019

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

