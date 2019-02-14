The 600 Lofts apartments in downtown Salt Lake City are advertised as vacant and affordable.

Approx $750 utilities included for a 1 bed unit. Herein lies the rub, however: to qualify, your income must be double the amount of your rent, meaning you must earn $1500 monthly to be considered. By definition alone, fixed incomes need not apply.

Green Grove in Pleasant Grove offers one-bed, $1,000 per month units and requires three times the gross monthly income. Make less than $15 hour? Don't bother.

This is now the new rule, not the exception of property developers and management teams in Utah.

Once, the role of income restricted apartments was used to ensure units would be available for low-income tenants. Income requirements have now become a new way to game the system as affordable housing and is becoming a bipartisan issue even in a pro-landlord conservative state.

Even if a $12 hour worker qualified for these type of units (which is nearly all), they would still be spending more than 50 percent of their wages on housing alone, leaving little in the way of child care, food, transportation, health care, savings and that tiny thing called fun activities.

Affordability is obviously crucial. However, if these units are built (especially using subsidized taxpayer dollars) and not accessible to low-income or working class tenants, then who are we really building them for, and what was the point?

Ryan Parker

Salt Lake City