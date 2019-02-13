It is an extremely sad day in Utah. The Utah Senate, Legislature and governor have all joined hands in an effort to exercise their combined power in order to save the citizens of Utah from themselves.

Not only have our collective state leaders effectively beat back the onslaught of Proposition 2 and 3, they has also effectively destroyed the morale of citizens by clearly showing them the futility of any future propositions.

For those of you who feel that there is no reason to vote, that you have no voice in the way government is run, and that your vote doesn’t count for anything — you are right, at least in Utah.

Kim Thomson

Provo