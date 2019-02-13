SALT LAKE CITY — Debate over nuclear waste is expected to return to the Capitol on Thursday as the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee takes its first look at HB22, which cleared the House on Tuesday.

The radioactive waste amendments would change how some waste classifications are determined, and critics say, will open up Utah to accept depleted uranium, which had been blocked before.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The House Health and Human Services Committee is considering HB153, which amends provisions to law on permissible changes to birth certificates, specifically noting that male or female are "the innate and immutable characteristics established at conception" and should not be changed.

Looks like Rep. Nelson's transgender birth certificate bill has been pulled from this afternoon's committee agenda. #utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/aY0NZKOKmh — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) February 14, 2019

Rep. Nelson just told me he decided to pull the bill off of the agenda to give the issue more "time and study." He says he doesn't expect to revisit the issue this session to give the issue more interim time to get all parties "comfortable" with legislation #utpol #utleg — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) February 14, 2019

An undercurrent of frustrations from some elected officials in southwest Salt Lake County has spurred a Utah lawmaker to sponsor a bill that could lead to a fragmentation of Utah's densest county. HB93 would allow communities to break off and form their own county with a vote in their cities — without requiring a majority vote from the county they'd leave behind.

A Sandy Republican lawmaker is seeking funding to increase the number of psychiatry residencies offered by University of Utah Health Sciences. HB174, sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason, would increase the number of residencies by four and aspires to ramp up 16 additional residents across four cohorts.

The House Education Committee is slated to hear HB250 that sets school fee guidelines for boards to enforce.

The House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee will review HJR19, a joint resolution directing a study of blockchain technology that includes legislative recommendations regarding the potential benefits and value of blockchain and possible uses in state government.

