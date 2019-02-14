Warning: Potential “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers inside this article.

SALT LAKE CITY — Another toy leak for “Avengers: Endgame” points to Thanos having a little bit more to worry about than he did in “Infinity War.”

A Twitter account that often posts pictures of “Endgame” toys shared a photo Tuesday night of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in his full armor, which was seen rarely in “Infinity War.”

The tweet, roughly translated from Portuguese, reads, "Thanos action figure first look with full armor in 'Avengers: Endgame.'”

Why it matters: Thanos rarely wore his entire battle suit during “Infinity War” because he didn’t fear any threats, according to ComicBook.com.

Co-director Joe Russo said on the film’s Blu-ray commentary that Thanos took off his armor early in the movie and didn’t consider wearing it again, according to ComicBook.com.

"It's interesting because as Thanos moves forward in the film from this moment, once he disposes of his armor, he almost becomes a holy warrior where he doesn't spend a lot of energy intentionally trying to murder people, unless they're in some way a threat to his agenda," Russo said. "But almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony, who I think feels he has this sort of existential connection to Thanos. It's the one moment where he is actively ... since brutally murdering Loki for disobedience, where he actively is going to murder someone for standing in his way. Of course, he sacrifices Gamora, but that is to obtain the Soul Stone."

However: Joe Russo said before that merchandise for “Avengers” films doesn’t always reflect the final appearance of characters in the movies, CBR reported.

In fact, a Thanos action figure leak for “Infinity War” showed Thanos with a sword, which never appeared in the film, CBR reported.

Toy leaks: Previous toy leaks have hinted at plot details for “Avengers: Endgame.”

For example, Iron Man and Captain America toys hinted that the two characters will wear new armor, which could be a nod to a potential time travel plot, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Similarly, toys for the Hulk and Captain Marvel hinted at their enlarged roles in the upcoming Marvel film.

“Avengers: Endgame” arrives on April 26, 2019.