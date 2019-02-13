SALT LAKE CITY — A new animated film will bring two groups of heroes together in a crossover event that no one asked for.

Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will battle in the new animated film “Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” an animated film that brings the Dark Knight into the hokey world of the superhero group.

The Caped Crusader hangs with the Heroes in a Half Shell in BATMAN VS. TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES! @SyFyWire shares exclusive details on the animated feature, coming Spring 2019: https://t.co/A44K79NXbL pic.twitter.com/C5CSuvJw3W — DC (@DCComics) February 13, 2019

Production: James Tynion IV will write the project with Freddie Williams II signed on as the film’s artist.

Williams and Tynion previously collaborated on a comic book series called “Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” which will be the inspiration for the film, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Plot details: The story will show the TMNT teaming up with the Dark Knight, Batgirl and Robin to take on Batman villains.

Cast notes: Troy Baker will voice both Batman and the Joker for the film.

Emmy winner Darren Criss will voice TMNT’s Raphael, while Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") will voice Batgirl.

Tom Kenny, who does the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, will voice the Penguin in the animated film, according to CNET.

Arrival: The film will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray and digital in spring 2019.