SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Times recently published its power rankings of all french fries, and the winners and losers might surprise you.

The list ranked "Five Guys" as the best fries in the country.

"Not only is Five Guys No. 1, but it's also so far ahead of everyone else it's almost unfair. You get a generous heap of hot, properly salted, natural-cut spuds, with a good balance between crispy fries and the odd one that's pleasingly soft. Five Guys fries in peanut oil, which imparts a milder taste than more industrial oils that mask potato flavor. These were the fries that tasted most strongly of tuber."

McDonald's fries ranked second on the list in a rather surprising move.

"The batch I sampled was warm, not piping, so their greatness was compromised. But I love a thin fry and, perhaps more, I love the memory of great McDonald's fries I've had in the past."

In the most surprising ranking, "In-N-Out" ranked 19th on the list, which placed it as the worst fries in the nation.

"In-N-Out is always crazy busy so the fries are fresh, at the very least. But they're also bland, crumbly little matchsticks that aren't improved by any amount of ketchup, salt, cheese or salad dressing you want to add to them," according to the Times.

The rest of the list includes rankings for Sonic, Del Taco, and Steak 'N Shake, among others.

Funny thing: An intern for the Los Angeles Times posted the story on social media from the Los Angeles Times' account and said he or she didn't agree with the ranks.