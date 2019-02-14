SALT LAKE CITY — “Apex Legends” just topped a “Fortnite” record.

The new “Apex Legends” had 25 million people sign up for the game in one week, with 10 million players signing up in three days alone, Reuters reported.

This past week has been beyond our wildest imagination. Thank you to all 25 million Legends out there. You too @shroud @drdisrespect @CouRageJD @FemSteph @Ninja and many more amazing creators out there! ❤️ https://t.co/8r1NBy9chf pic.twitter.com/BzY48xQm4V — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 11, 2019

That number tops a “Fortnite” record, which took the Epic Games’ franchise two weeks to reach, according to Reuters.

“Since we launched Apex Legends last week on Monday we’ve seen the creation of an Apex Legends community that is excited, thriving, and full of great feedback and ideas. Our goal is to build this game with you, our community, so keep giving us your feedback because we really are listening,” wrote Respawn CEO Vince Zampella in a blog post.

Context:As I reported earlier in February, “Apex Legends” is a potential “Fortnite” killer game that is available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

The game takes place in the same universe as “Titanfall,” an older science fiction video game previously released by Electronic Arts and Respawn.

The company is still well below the 200 million subscribers to “Fortnite,” though.

Still, the jump shows that “Apex Legends” is growing a lot quicker in its early days than “Fortnite” did.

Big picture: “Fortnite” didn’t release its first download stats until January 2018, when the game had 45 million registered players, according to The Verge.