SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Pratt is denying that he attends a church that has been criticized as being anti-LGBTQ,according to CNN.

Pratt said on Instagram Tuesday:

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.'

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he wrote. "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

Pratt’s post came after actress Ellen Page asked on Twitter why Pratt wasn’t being asked about his church, which, she said, “is infamously anti-lgbtq.”

“So maybe address that too,” she said.

Page, who married her wife last year, later tweeted: "If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed.

"Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren't two sides," she tweeted. "The damage it causes is severe."

Pratt said in his Instagram post that his church has helped him throughout his life.

"Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk,” he wrote on Instagram. "They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

"Jesus said, 'I give you a new command, love one another,'" he added. "This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world."

Flashback: Questions surrounding Pratt and his faith started after he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He said he went through a 21-day Daniel Fast that he participated in with his church.

"Daniel was a guy who only ate fruits, vegetables and grains," he said.

Pratt currently attends the Zoe Church, which is modeled after Hillsong Church, which was founded in Australia, according to Fox News.

Pratt has also attended Hillsong Church in the past, according to Variety.