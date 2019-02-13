SALT LAKE CITY — You probably have some questions about "The Masked Singer."

Well, TV Guide decided to answer them in a full roundup of reports and interviews from people involved with the show.

You can read the full guide here.

But TV Guide shared all its answers in a click-through slideshow. So we decided to pull three interesting bits from the report for your convenience.

Why weren’t there any leaks?: Executive producer Craig Plestis said cast members and those in the audience had to sign nondisclosure agreements for the show, according to TV Guide.

"And when we actually had an unmasking, the audience was mainly composed of friends and family," he said.

Characters are singing live under the mask, Plestis said.

"The great thing about the show is that everyone had to sing live and they only had one take each," said Plestis, who acknowledged "it was really difficult designing the masks and getting that great audio level."

How does the voting work?: Well, it's a mix of votes from the audience and judges. The audience votes using an app, TV Guide reported.

Read more: Head over to TV Guide to visit the entire list.